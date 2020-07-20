Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $62,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after buying an additional 342,986 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $26,716,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $5,459,119.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $267.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $268.21.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

