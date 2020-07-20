Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,877 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VWO stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

