Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

NYSE D opened at $78.58 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.