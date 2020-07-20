Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,276,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $324.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.