Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,652.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.78 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

