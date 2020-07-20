Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 87.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 143.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $246.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.24, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.55. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,822 shares of company stock worth $167,960,737. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.