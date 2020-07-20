Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $100.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

