Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,130 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $197,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,799 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $64,943,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.56. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.