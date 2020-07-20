Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

SUBCY stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million. Research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

