SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUOPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.78. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $663.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.45 million. SUMCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

