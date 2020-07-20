Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SCE opened at GBX 26 ($0.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. Surface Transforms has a 52-week low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.36).

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

