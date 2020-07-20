Synairgen (LON:SNG) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Synairgen (LON:SNG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SNG opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.45) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.12. Synairgen has a 52 week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 81 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market cap of $54.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

