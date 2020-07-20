TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $33.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

