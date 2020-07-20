TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 255 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

MCK opened at $154.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

