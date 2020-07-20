TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 47.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.7% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 232,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 296,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

