TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of -84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

