TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 725,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

