TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 452.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $324.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.89 and its 200 day moving average is $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

