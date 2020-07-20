TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $165.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

