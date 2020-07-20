TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.6% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

NYSE BA opened at $175.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

