TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tesla by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,085.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.47. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

