TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 105,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $122.66 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

