TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

