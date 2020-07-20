TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $442,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

