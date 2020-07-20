TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $75.03 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

