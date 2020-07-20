TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $100.62 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

