TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.82 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,680,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $322.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.28 and a 200 day moving average of $302.52.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

