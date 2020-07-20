TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

