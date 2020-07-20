TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.25 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

