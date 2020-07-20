TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

