TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after buying an additional 1,621,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

