TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,809,000 after buying an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after purchasing an additional 780,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

