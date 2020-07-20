TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Union Pacific stock opened at $181.25 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

