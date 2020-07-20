TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 34,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 88,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 110,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

