TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,034,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $432.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.37. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

