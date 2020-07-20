TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

NYSE:CAT opened at $136.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

