TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,674 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,045.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.32 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

