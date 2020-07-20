TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 774 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,422,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $28.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

