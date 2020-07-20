TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $98.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

