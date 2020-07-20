TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

