TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $149.88 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.43.

