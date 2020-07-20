TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is currently benefiting from strong momentum across interventional applications. This is driving the company’s growth in medical field. Further, solid momentum in defense market remains a major positive. Additionally, the company’s expanding content in engineered solutions is another positive. Also, its global manufacturing strategy and high levels of automation in factories are acting as tailwinds. We believe continued solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives, are likely to aid its performance in the near term. However, slowdown in the global auto-production and inventory destocking remain concerns. Further, supply chain disruptions are likely to be headwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.15.

NYSE TEL opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,274,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $108,417,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $85,023,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

