Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Team17 Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

