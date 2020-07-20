Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDY opened at $326.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.84 and a 200-day moving average of $334.43. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.75.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

