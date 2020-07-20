Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $262.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.87.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 537,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 816,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 82,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 754,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

