Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Temenos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Temenos currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $133.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16. Temenos has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $134.51.

Temenos Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

