Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 150 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 339 ($4.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.83. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

In other news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total value of £36,118.74 ($44,448.36).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

