Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.87. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 28,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $873,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,312,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $3,983,287.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,191,050 shares of company stock valued at $35,215,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after buying an additional 960,650 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Tenable by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after buying an additional 523,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 6.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $5,326,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.