Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.83.

Shares of TXN opened at $133.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

