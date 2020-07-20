Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 396.75 ($4.88).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 395 ($4.86) to GBX 357 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Trainline stock opened at GBX 419.60 ($5.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 559.58 ($6.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -23.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 474.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.63.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

